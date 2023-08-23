AEW Dynamite Preview: ALL IN Changes, The Elite in Action, Will Ospreay Returns

All Elite Wrestling brings its final AEW Dynamite to television before the biggest show in company history. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is the go-home show before AEW ALL IN: London and is expected to further a number of the announced Wembley Stadium matches while simultaneously altering the upcoming pay-per-view card. During Tuesday’s AEW ALL IN: London media call, AEW President Tony Khan teased that at least one match on the AEW ALL IN: London card would be changed before Sunday, with current reports indicating that it will be related to Rey Fenix’s involvement in the Stadium Stampede match.

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

If Rey Fenix is set to be pulled from AEW ALL IN: London, an explanation could be on the way in the form of his singles match tonight with Jon Moxley. Moxley is known to be a very violent individual, so it’s possible that he could injure Fenix in storyline during their contest tonight. Look for this match to have bigger AEW ALL IN: London implications.

The Elite in Action, FTR Variable

Ahead of their matches this Sunday, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will unite as a trio once more to take on Bullet Club Gold’s Juice Robinson and The Gunns. Omega will team with Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi at AEW ALL IN: London to face Robinson, Jay White and Konosuke Takeshita while the Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Speaking of FTR, Cash Wheeler’s recent arrest will seemingly have no effect on the scheduled tag title match this Sunday. Wheeler was arrested this past Friday on a firearm assault charge but has yet to be sentenced. AEW President Tony Khan noted that AEW is monitoring the situation closely. FTR and Young Bucks will have a face-to-face interview tonight.

Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho’s Contract Signing

Will Ospreay’s anticipated AEW ALL IN: London match is set to be made official tonight when he and opponent Chris Jericho sign the contract. This will be Ospreay’s first non-Forbidden Door AEW pay-per-view match.

AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS. You can check out the full card below…

AEW Dynamite August 23rd Card