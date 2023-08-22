Tony Khan Confirms Changes to AEW's All In 2023 Card Are Coming

Tony Khan discussed AEW's upcoming All In 2023 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England, during a media conference call on Tuesday. While the record-breaking event will be AEW's largest event in its young history, the card isn't entirely set in stone a mere five days out. He specifically mentioned that the Young Bucks vs. FTR AEW World Tag Team Championship match is still on as of now, despite Cash Wheeler's recent arrest. He also pointed out that Bryan Danielson (who was rumored for a match with Kenny Omega), Jamie Hayter and PAC were all originally penciled in for major matches on the show but those plans had to be scrapped due to injuries.

"There will probably be some other changes to the card, necessitated by things happening in the real world," Khan explained. "Stuff in some cases, stuff that nobody's fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling and I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible with (plans that will ) actually making the card hopefully better than it has been. But yeah, there will be changes to the card. I plan to add something and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card stands right now, but they're not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show. And I'm very glad that, the big matches are in such a good position right now. And also to be honest, I think you're gonna have to stay tuned. And then after you see some changes, I, you know, whether it's in the scrum after the pay per view or whatever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. But it's not like they were things that even a week or two I knew about or was expecting, to have to change. And, that's part of pro wrestling."

Below is what the All In card currently looks like. What changes do you think are on the way? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

AEW All In 2023 Card (As of Now)

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

MJF vs. Adam Cole AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

FTR vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox (Coffin Match)

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Lucha Brothers vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & TBA (Stadium Stampede Match)

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open vs. MJF & Adam Cole

