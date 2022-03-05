AEW’s Sammy Guevara Retains the TNT Title in Thrilling Triple Threat on Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage kicked off with a match for the TNT Championship between Champion Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Andrade El Idolo, and everyone was a bit cautious at first, though Guevara and Allin seemed to team up against Idolo. He would roll out of the ring, and then they exited and flanked him, causing him to roll into the ring. Allin would flip him around a bit and then charge into him and they would tag team him and send a message, but when Allin tried to pin Idolo Guevara broke it up and tried to pin Allin.

Guevara had a smile on his face when they faced each other and offered a handshake but Allin locked a hold. Guevara would hit a dropkick on Allin and gain some momentum. Guevara then jumped and hit another kick on Allin’s head and then did so again. Guevara then climbed up but Idolo was in and lifted them both and power bombed Allin and Guevara.

El Idolo had enough of being teamed up on and started to dish out more damage on Guevara and Allin, slamming Allin on top of the ropes and them moving to Guevara, who he lifted on his shoulders and heaved onto the barricade.

El Idolo kept up the offense, rolling Guevara into the ring and focusing on Guevara’s legs and slamming him into the turnbuckle. Allin got on his feet and charged at El Idolo, but Andrade picked him up and slammed him down.

He went up top for a Moonsault and connected with a pin on Guevara, but he kicked out. Then El Idolo went for a pin on Allin, but Guevara broke it up. Allin got some revenge later when he put El Idolo up on the turnbuckle and hit him on the back with his belt, and then he dodged Guevara from up top, who hit a coast to coast dropkick on El Idolo.

Allin knocked El Idolo out of the ring and then he went into the ring to face Guevara, but Guevara quickly rolled him up. They traded pin attempts and near falls but then El Idolo was back up and kicked Allin in the face and almost pinned Guevara, but Allin broke it up.

Guevara got El Idolo on his shoulders and knocked El Idolo for a loop but then Allin knocked Guevara out of the ring and sent him to the floor. Then Allin hit a move and went for the pin but Guevara then hit a Senton and pinned El Idolo, and he got the 1,2,3. Guevara is still your TNT Champion.

What a match to kick off Rampage, and let us know what you thought of the match in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!