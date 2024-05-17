Former WWE Head Writer Gives Update on WrestleMania 40 Documentary

Every year WWE releases a documentary showcasing WrestleMania weekend. Seeing as this year was the 40th anniversary and the biggest WrestleMania ever, fans have been looking forward to it since it was announced. Of course, The Rock made his huge in-ring return after 11 years away, John Cena and The Undertaker both returned to help Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns, Damian Priest, Bayley, and Sami Zayn became champions and so much more. But since the announcement that the documentary would return, there's been little to no movement on when exactly it will release.

Ex-WWE writer Brian Herwitz who now works with Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, gave some insight into what the hold up is, clarifying that it has nothing to do with Rock.

"Believe it or not, there is an awesome (documentary). The Rock isn't holding hostage until he has approval of every frame," Gerwitz said on The Masked Man Show. "I think there was an error in terms of promoting it so soon because it wasn't ready to come out. That was an error that was made. This is a doc that went from 11 minutes to 45 minutes and now it's over an hour. It's pretty awesome. It will be coming out, in some form, pretty soon, is my understanding" (h/t: Fightful).

WrestleMania 40 has been done and over with for over a month now, but it's an event that fans are still talking about, for better or for worse. The show blew previous WrestleMania's out of the water with its social and economical impacts. WWE WrestleMania 40's gate was up 78 percent compared to its predecessor, WWE WrestleMania 39, which itself was the company's previous gate record. Merchandise sales also had a significant increase, landing at 20 percent higher than last year. The event was touted as the first PLE under the "Paul Levesque Era" of WWE, the first full show that Vince McMahon didn't have his hand in booking.

The official trailer for the documentary, tracks the Road to WrestleMania where Rhodes showed up to SmackDown to confront Reigns and delivered one of the most memorable moments in recent WWE history. When he said he wouldn't be fighting Reigns for the title and The Rock's music hit instead, presumably doing the long-awaited singles match between The Head of the Table and Rock, fans were furious. Footage shows how impactful the "#WeWantCody" movement was. "When chaos happens, something magical will come out of it," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque says.

