Here's Why People Think Sasha Banks Might Show Up on AEW

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE programming since she and Naomi walked out on the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. "The Boss" has been training in a variety of locations over the past month (including with WCW legend Juventud Guerrera) but hasn't given an indication about when she'll be back on TV. There were reports earlier this year that she may (or may not) have been granted her release, but WWE has never confirmed that nor have they removed her from the WWE.com website.

Banks suddenly got wrestling fans buzzing on Wednesday when she posted on her Instagram story that she's currently in Boston. This is noteworthy because tonight's AEW Dynamite is in Boston as well.

Will Sasha Banks be on AEW Dynamite Tonight?

It's highly unlikely. For one thing, by all accounts, she's still under a WWE contract even if she was previously suspended and has been off TV for nearly half a year. And while Banks labels herself online living in multiple locations, she grew up in Boston. Also, Banks is incredibly media-savvy and knows that even the slightest indication that she might be doing something as seismic as joining WWE's competition will get fans talking. It's why this story is being written right now.

Tonight's big segment for AEW's Women's Division will be a face-to-face confrontation between Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya. All signs point to the latter confirming that she's finally cleared to start wrestling again for the first time since a neck injury forced her to retire in 2018.

This story is developing...