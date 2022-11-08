Watch: Sasha Banks Hits a New Move Flawlessly While Training for Potential WWE Return

Sasha Banks has not wrestled since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May, but "The Boss" has been spotted training in a number of locations in recent weeks. One of those stops included a trip to Mexico to train with legendary cruiserweight Juventud Guerrera, who uploaded a video this week of Banks hitting him with his "Juicy Copter" move. Banks is seen at the end of the clip looking at the camera and shouting, "Wow!"

Banks has stayed quiet about her potential future in pro wrestling for months, but she did recently pop up on Instagram that something major is coming late this month. She said, "I just want to let you know that there's going to be something so f—ing crazy coming!"

Teaching the #Juicycopter @MercedesVarnado

Just GOT JUICIER 👀👏🏽👏🏽🇲🇽😎

Estén pendientes, she's on fire 🔥 es un placer poder compartir y todavía más hoy entreno por primera vez mi Hijo así que Suscribete a mi canal @LaArenaTV en #youtube donde veras todos los #newmoves 💯🤼‍♂️⭐ pic.twitter.com/OMtjzg6cv9 — #ElCEOdeLaLuchaLibre (@JUVENTUDGUERRE2) November 8, 2022

Sasha Banks WWE Return

Banks and Naomi left the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw right after the show began over a creative dispute with Vince McMahon. The two had recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania and wanted to defend them at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but McMahon had other plans — he wanted each woman to separately challenge for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in matches with Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey. The two promptly dropped the tag titles on John Laurinaitis' desk and walked out. They were promptly suspended and stripped of the tag titles, which would return to WWE for several months.

Both McMahon and Laurinaitis would be gone from the company about two months later, but there haven't been many updates on the Banks/Naomi/WWE front. There were reports that the two had been granted their releases from WWE, but neither has been removed from WWE's official roster page. Fans started buzzing when the two were shown in the opening signature for Crown Jewel, but that was quickly disproven as WWE merely recycled an older version of the signature for their latest Saudi Arabia event.

Sasha and Naomi at WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

One of the big theories regarding a Banks & Naomi return is their involvement in Survivor Series WarGames later this month in Boston. The show will feature a Women's WarGames match with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and two yet-to-be-named partners taking on Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross and a fifth partner. Many fans are theorizing that the former tag champs will be teaming up with Belair's side to try and take down Damage CTRL.

Do you think Banks and Naomi will be back in WWE before the end of the year?