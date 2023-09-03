AEW Star Flashes CM Punk Sign During Collision

It's been a rollercoaster of a day for AEW fans, who earlier today learned that AEW had terminated the contract of CM Punk for cause. The termination came after an investigation into a backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry, which then reportedly led to Punk lunging towards Tony Khan and saying I quit. There are conflicting reports about what actually happened, but what is certain is that Punk is no longer with AEW. Tony Khan issued a statement about the situation to begin Collision, and later in the show Cash Wheeler sent his own message by flashing the Punk X as he came out to the ring with Dax Harwood. You can check it out below.

FTR and Punk are good friends, and they were big supporters of Punk making a return to AEW after what happened at last year's All Out. They've also previously stated they hoped that fences could be mended between Punk and the Elite, and perhaps that could lead to a future match between the two sides, but that never materialized, and now it looks as if it never will.

Cash Wheeler with the CM Punk sign. #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/jFkMr4kmEA — Ian DeMartino (@IanDeMartino) September 3, 2023

AEW and Tony Khan issued a statement earlier today about Punk's departure from AEW, and you can read it here. "All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has terminated the wrestler and employment agreements between Phillip Brooks (CM Punk) and AEW with cause, effective immediately. The termination was confirmed today by Tony Khan, CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative AEW.

The termination follows a weeklong internet investigation of an incident occurring backstage at AEW – All In London on Sunday, August 27. Following the investigation, the AEW Discipline Committee met and later convened with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause."

Khan offered the following statement: "Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans.

Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world."

Collision was largely built around Punk and FTR, so not having one of the show's biggest stars will leave a void that needs to be filled. Fortunately, AEW fans got a welcome surprise during tonight's episode, as Bryan Danielson made his return from injury and looks to be a major focal point moving forward.