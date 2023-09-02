Eyewitness Report Provides Details on Why CM Punk Was Fired After AEW All In

Today AEW made the decision to terminate the contract of CM Punk, which was the result of an investigation of the incident that occurred at All In: London. There have been conflicting reports and first-hand accounts about who started the fight and what led to it, but a new eyewitness account might be the best viewpoint fans have as to what happened. Dave Meltzer tweeted that a non-wrestler eyewitness report of the incident in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer probably offers the best description as to what happened and why, and David Bixenspan then posted the excerpt of that account, which you can find below. If this is how things went down, it paints a vivid picture of why things went the way they did.

On Twitter Meltzer wrote, "The results of the investigation of the incident last Sunday led to this. The non-wrestler eyewitness report in the current issue of the Observer is probably the best description as to the what and the why."

In the excerpt from the Observer, the eyewitness account says that Punk was the first to confront Perry when he arrived backstage and that Perry was just looking to build some heat as a heel with his comment about the glass. The account says that Punk then shoved him and later punched him before trying to go for a choke. After that was split up, Punk reportedly lunged at Khan, and when people got between them, Punk said I quit. You can find the account below.

In the Observer, the account states, "Another version, and this would be a neutral source who was not a wrestler but was there and witnessed it and his version was that right after Perry came to the back, Punk went nose-to-nose with him aggressively and asked him if he had a problem. That person said Perry said he was just looking to get heat as a heel. Punk shoved him hard, Perry got in his face and in that version Punk sucker punched him and went for a choke. People immediately broke it up and Khan was yelling at Punk to let him go.

That person said that once they were separated, Punk lunged in Khan's direction but a number of people got in his way while Punk was yelling 'I Quit.' Monitors were knocked down during all this. Joe was very upset and went to calm Punk down." When someone on Twitter said the eyewitness is a friend of the Young Bucks and is trying to push an agenda, Meltzer replied "Actually he was more friends with Phil believe it or not."

Khan offered the following statement on CM Punk's termination from AEW: "Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans.

Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world."

We'll keep you posted on more details as they develop.