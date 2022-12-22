AEW Star's New Podcast Teases CM Punk News

Not much has been officially said about CM Punk's situation with AEW or even his time with AEW since All Out, but it looks like that's changing very soon. Recently FTR's Dax Harwood announced that he would be launching a new podcast titled FTR with Dax Harwood on the AdFreeShow network of podcasts, and today he dropped when the first episode would hit. Even better though was his revelation that the main topic would be CM Punk, as he shared pictures featuring himself and Punk and then when FTR accompanied Punk to the ring. Matt Koon cleared up that Punk won't be a guest on the episode, but he will be the topic.

This will be the first time anyone's really gone on the record about Punk after everything that happened, and regardless of whether Harwood dives into all the details or just talks about Punk's time in AEW in general, it will still be something fans won't want to miss.

Episode 1:

Punk has recently made some references to his time in AEW during recent stints on commentary with Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC), but he nor AEW have offered any in-depth explanations or details about what happened at All Out or the reports of contract buyouts and everything else that would surface after.

As time has moved on though we have received some details here and there about future plans for Punk had the situation not happened, and one recent reveal was from AEW's Stokely Hathaway. During an appearance on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast, Hathaway said that things with him and The Firm were supposed to different and that plans called for them to be involved with Punk.

"Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen," Hathaway said. "Back at All Out, and what happened immediately after the pay-per-view, that's a huge part of it. Who we were supposed to directly feud with is no longer in the company."

Hathaway then revealed he was hand-picked by Punk for that role and to work with him, and that means a lot to him. "That is one thing I was looking forward to because I was hand chosen for that role. I'm just going to say it, I don't know the specifics, if people are choosing sides or whatever, but for me, the fact that CM Punk said, 'Hey, I want to work with this guy,' it holds a lot of weight and means a lot, regardless of what has happened, what will happen," Hathaway said.

FTR with Dax Harwood launches its first episode on December 29th.