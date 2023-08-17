AEW's Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match Reportedly Brought in Big Money

All Elite Wrestling's latest sponsored piece of programming came on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in the form of the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match." The bout pitted Jeff Jarrettagainst Jeff Hardy and was packed with interference from both men's factions. While much of it took place backstage under critically-panned red lighting, the action eventually spilled back into the ring. Right when Jarrett's goons were about to interfere once more, Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies arrived from the entranceway, chasing off Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett, with a chainsaw. This distraction ultimately backfired as Jarrett was able to pick up the win anyways.

AEW's Big Money Match

According to the Wrestling Observer, the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match" was an "over $100,000 sponsorship" deal for AEW. This deal came externally as well as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is not under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner. In the past, AEW's collaborations with the greater entertainment world have come from WBD's sandbox of intellectual property.

AEW President Tony Khan noted that "all proceeds" that AEW earned from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match are being donated to the Maui Food Bank. Wednesday's AEW Dynamite was rebranded as AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen in an effort to raise money for victims of the ongoing wildfires in Hawaii.

All proceeds we receive for tonight's @TXChainSawGame DeathMatch will be donated to @MauiFoodBank!



We made lots of changes to #AEWDynamite tonight to make tonight's episode #FightForTheFallen including the @TXChainSawGame to help the charity.



Donate now!https://t.co/DbkjX0YDgs — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 17, 2023

AEW's History of Sponsor Partnerships

All Elite Wrestling has worked with some of the biggest franchises in entertainment during its four years on broadcast television. Warner Bros. Discovery properties like Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, and Shark Week have had their fingerprints on past editions of AEW Dynamite. AEW's biggest recurring collaboration comes in December in the form of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, a televised special named after and stylized like Game of Thrones.

AEW ALL IN: London Card

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match was a bit of a side quest when it comes to the greater AEW picture right now. AEW is currently building to AEW ALL IN: London, the biggest show in company history. AEW ALL IN: London is set to emanate from London's Wembley Stadium and will host over 80,000 fans for the event, making it one of the largest paid wrestling crowds of all time.

•AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

•AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

•AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World championship

•The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

•Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

•Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & TBD vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) in Stadium Stampede

•Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

•Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole