Joker Sting Returns During AEW Dynamite

A Sting appearance on AEW Dynamite is always worth celebrating, but tonight's appearance by the Stinger was a bit different. Sting jumped on the video screen ahead of the match involving Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, who were taking on The Gates of Agony. Sting wasn't alone, but even before we learned who was with him, Sting made an impression thanks to the return of Joker Sting. Sting was giving all the Joker vibes throughout his promo, and then he revealed he had a frightened Prince Nana by his side. This could be the start of a bigger run for Joker Sting, and you can find the promo in the video below.

In the promo, Sting says "This is real fun stuff. I'm directing movies. The Stinger is directing movies now, and I got a great leading man, and I'll get into that in a minute. Fox, this is for you. You better have eyes in the back of your head 24/7 from this moment forward. Why? Well because we have a coffin match in 9 days."

Sting continued, saying, "Wembley Stadium. London England. 80,000 people yes! I love it! The red blood cells are already moving. Tell em leading man, tell em!" It was Prince Nana, who looked terrified sitting next to Sting. Prince Nana also pointed out that the event was actually 11 days away, and then Nana asked him what Sting needed to talk to him about. Sting said "I'm glad you asked that question. Well, I guess the only thing left to say is, it's showtime! It's showtime, folks."

Sting really poured the Joker persona on at this point, with expressions that felt right out of Batman 89. One has to wonder if Sting will be in full Joker mode during the Coffin match at All In, as it would be perfectly fitting for the occasion. We'll have to wait and see, but you can see Joker Sting in action in the video above.

While fans never want to stop seeing Sting in a wrestling ring, the legend will retire at some point. Thankfully that doesn't seem to be happening soon, as Tony Khan was asked about Sting's retirement plans during an interview with the In The Kliq podcast. While Sting is thinking of what retirement will look like, he's not ready to slow down just yet.

"I catch up with him pretty frequently on a regular basis. Sting's motivation for pro wrestling is as high as it's ever been. He loves what he's doing," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "I do think he's starting to think about what retirement will look like, but he's also not slowing down at all in the present. I'm not ready to say exactly when Sting is going to hang it up, but I do know every time we get to see Sting go out there in AEW, it's very special."

