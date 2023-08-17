AEW Reveals Final Lineup for Women's World Title 4-Way Match at All In

The battle for the final spot in the AEW Women's World Championship 4-Way match at All In took place on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, and it would be The Bunny taking on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. to secure a shot at the Title. The Bunny made her in-ring return after six months away for the chance at Title gold, while Baker was looking to get one step closer to taking back a Title she once held. Baker and Bunny were both in control at points during the match, but it would be Baker taking the win and with it a chance to battle for the Title at All In.

At one point Baker looked to seal up the win with the Lockjaw, but Penelope Ford pulled the glove away and brought that to a halt. That allowed Bunny to kick Baker in the face, but Baker returned the favor and superkicked The Bunny. Then Baker stomped her opponent and got the pin and the win, moving her to the 4-Way Championship match at Wembley.

Britt Baker starts to gain momentum in this match!



That match will now feature two former AEW World Women's Champions in Baker and Toni Storm, as well as the current Champion Hikaru Shida. It will also feature Saraya, who has won several Championships in her career but hasn't yet held a Championship in AEW. This match could very well change all that, especially if you consider the fact that the match also includes Soraya's Outcasts teammate Storm.

Shida also previously held the Title before recently becoming a Two Time AEW Women's World Champion by defeating Storm, so the two will face off once again at All In. Baker is no stranger to holding that Title either, so this could end up being a show stealer during the event with all the talent involved.

We'll have to wait and see how things play out, and if we are talking Championships, All In would certainly be a great place for former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa to make her long-awaited return. Rosa has been part of Collision's introduction since it launched, but she hasn't made a return to the ring yet. Rosa has been recovering from an injury and is slowly making her way back to in-ring action, and her most recent update suggests she might be returning in just a few more weeks.

If she does come back at All In, the storyline is baked in, as there's plenty of material to work with, especially in regards to Rosa and Storm and Rosa and Baker. Rosa has been working as part of the AEW Spanish Commentary team, but fans are looking forward to seeing her back in action in the ring.

Are you excited for the 4-Way AEW Women's World Championship match at All In?