AEW's Darby Allin Blasts Recent TNT Champions

Darby Allin will look to become a three-time TNT Champion at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 3 when he takes on Luchasaurus. Allin first won the championship in late 2020, back when it was being positioned as the promotion's second-biggest singles title behind the AEW World Championship. But over the past couple of years, the title's prominence has taken a significant nosedive and only a handful of champions have managed to stand out. The title has already changed six times in 2023, and even its current champion is playing second fiddle to Christian Cage (who consistently acts as though he's the real champion). Allin voiced his frustration with the state of the title in a new interview with AEW Control Center.

"I'm gonna be honest when I say this. To me, the TNT Championship used to mean something. Within the last year, I've felt it lost all its value. I remember the people that used to hold it. Guys like Cody, guys like Brodie Lee, myself. Back then, it meant something. Now, it's like a hot potato. Honestly, I feel like it's lost it's value. So when I say at All Out, I want to put some respect back on that championship's name, I mean every word of that. Because you got a guy like Christian Cage, for example, walking around saying he's the champion. Come on, man. We're not stupid. You're wasting people' time. That championship means more than that. Then you got a dinosaur as the champion that never defends it? What are we doing here? What are we doing here?" Allin said.

"I put out the challenge to Christian Cage," he continued, mentioning how he'll take on Cage this Saturday on AEW Collision. "Enough talking. If you think you're a champion, start acting like a champion. I'm gonna kick your ass, and at All Out, I'm gonna take that championship. I don't care if you think it's yours, I don't care if you think it's Luchasaurus'. It doesn't matter because at All Out, it's gonna be mine. I'm gonna put respect back on that championship's name."

Will Allin dethrone Luchasaurus? Can he get the TNT Championship back to the same level as a few years ago? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

