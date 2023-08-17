Orange Cassidy's AEW International Title Win Leads to Return of Stadium Stampede

A battle for the AEW International Championship got AEW Dynamite's Fight for the Fallen started off with a bang, as Champion Orange Cassidy would face Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. There's plenty of history between the two, but what happened two weeks ago took things to a different place, and Cassidy was looking to exact some revenge on Yuta tonight. Cassidy was on the ropes at several points, but he still took down Yuta and retained his Title. A brawl would break out and even more people would hit the ring, and that resulted in a Stadium Stampede challenge for All In.

Cassidy was aggressive right from the start, going for the Orange Punch, but Yuta evaded. The two stars then traded moves and counters until Yuta connected with a loud chop on Cassidy, and Cassidy then delivered a chop of his own. They traded strikes for a minute and then both stars connected with kicks, causing both stars to hit the mat.

Eddie Kingston is back from Japan and has issued a challenge to the BCC...



STADIUM STAMPEDE | #AEWAllIn



Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/snSPYwNZSE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

Cassidy slammed Yuta down and went for the cover, but Yuta kicked out. Cassidy continued to build up some momentum by hitting a big DDT. That led to Cassidy sealing the win and retaining his International Championship, but Cassidy didn't get to celebrate his win. Yuta was soon joined by his BCC teammates Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, and all three started giving a beatdown to Cassidy.

Cassidy wasn't on his own for long though, as the Lucha Brothers hit the ring and took the fight to the BCC, kicking Castagnoli over the top rope to the floor. Eventually, Trent Beretta and Eddie Kingston jumped in the ring as well, and Kingston delivered a challenge to the BC.

Kingston said at Wembley Stadium it would be Kingston's crew vs. anyone else the BCC can find in a Stadium Stampede match. We'll have to wait and see who the Blackpool Combat Club can recruit, but the last Stadium Stampede was certainly memorable, and this one should be no different.

Cassidy has been the International Champion since defeating PAC in October of 2022, and he's defended the Title frequently on Dynamite and Rampage. In a previous interview with The Wrestling Classic, Cassidy spoke about how his reign has evolved and the change from the All-Atlantic Championship to the International Championship.

"When I beat Pac for it in October last year, it was called the All-Atlantic [Championship], and then we decided to level it up and make it the International Championship," Cassidy said (h/t Fightful). "I didn't really know what to do with it. I didn't know what it was. My only goal was to beat Pac, and I did. When I beat him, I had this All-Atlantic Championship. So didn't really have an identity to me, so I wanted to do with it what I do with everything. I just wanted to fight whoever, wherever, and whenever. I have been, and I hope it has that identity now, and I hope wrestling fans were able to see people that they usually wouldn't see wrestle for a championship on AEW television.

What did you think of Dynamite? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!