AEW's Thunder Rosa Not Ruling Out the Possibility of Back Surgery in the Future

Thunder Rosa returned to the ring after a year long battle with her injured back in December. In August of 2022, Rosa was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship after five months of holding the belt. Since her return, she's been steadily climbing the ranks of the women's division and will challenge the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at this week's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Rosa has been candid about the injury nearly ending her career and causing her mental distress. In a recent interview with KiddChris Show, Rosa explained that while she didn't get a back fusion, but the possibility of surgery in the future is not out of question.

"I didn't," she said when asked if she got a back fusion. "I think the possibility of surgery will be probably in the future. There were two things happening at the same time. I had tears on my lower back and I had herniations. Before you can do anything, you have to wait for the tears to not be tears. After, that's when you can do the exercises. It took me about seven to eight months to exercise properly. There are a lot of things I had to change with training anf in my life. I was a runner, I can no longer run. You have to pick and choose what you can do. I want to still be at 100% in the ring, so I had to change everything."

When is AEW Dynasty?

AEW Dynasty is the promotion's latest pay-per-view event in an attempt to create a monthly event cycle. In 2023, AEW introduced the highly successful AEW All In event in London, AEW WrestleDream where Adam Copeland debuted and AEW Worlds End. Dynasty emanates from St. Louis Missouri at the Chaifetz Arena with several high-profile matchups.

First, Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay -- two of the greatest of their respective generations -- will finally meet face to face to determine who the best wrestler in the world really is. The Young Bucks and FTR will have their fourth outing, but the first with a stipulation, to crown the first three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland who will attempt to claim his first singles title in AEW. AEW Dynasty will be available to stream in the United States via Triller TV, Bleacher Report, YouTube TV and select theaters.

AEW Dynasty 2024 Card

AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

AEW World Tag Team Championships (vacant): Young Bucks vs. FTR — ladder match

Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. House of Black

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC

TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

