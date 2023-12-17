Thunder Rosa Returns and a Star Turns Heel on AEW Collision

An AEW fan favorite made her long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling during tonight's Collision, and that fan favorite is none other than Thunder Rosa. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Thunder Rosa for quite some time, but the star made a huge step tonight when she jumped into the ring to help Abadon against a newly partnered up Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Rosa was on Spanish commentary but then jumped over the barricade and took on Blue and helped clear the ring of the heels. Seeing Rosa in a ring again was great news, and it would indicate a match isn't too far away. As for Skye, she would appear to be a full-on heel now and allied with Hart.

Rosa has been out of in-ring action since August of 2022, and she would have to relinquish the AEW World Women's Championship as a result. She's been working to take care of an injury and has been giving fans updates on her progress as the process has moved along, and over the past few months, fans got several promising updates that suggested she was on the way back sooner rather than later.

Then in October, Rosa called out CMLL's Stephanie Vaquer. On Twitter, Rosa wrote, " Everyone has questions. My answer is I AM READY. Stephanie Vaquer, for my respect and friendship, you are one of the best, but there is no greater respect than competing in the ring. That is immortality. All that remains to be resolved is when and where? In Mexico or in United States, in AEW or in CMLL. If you also want it to happen, tag the bosses."

It seems Rosa's AEW return will revolve around TBS Champion Julia Hart and her new ally Skye Blue, who has now made a full pivot to a heel. She had been teasing a change and had made smaller moves toward that side of the line, but with tonight's segment, her new look and her willingness to team up with Hart suggests that she is leaving the babyface era behind, at least for the time being.

Not too long ago the wrestling world witnessed another long-awaited return, as CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series. Punk has since made appearances on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and has officially signed on as a Raw Superstar. That decision hadn't been made for 10 minutes when he was confronted by Seth Rollins, and that program will be one of the biggest feuds heading into WrestleMania season.

When asked about Punk's return to WWE, Rosa revealed her reaction to the news on Busted Open Radio. Rosa said, "People were blowing up my phone. 'Did you see what happened?' 'No, I was working.' I have to confess, it was a touch of heartbreak and happiness. I love Phil, as a person. I want him to be successful. I wish things would have gone completely different and that he was still working with us. I'm really happy that he is fulfilling his dream because he loves professional wrestling and he has a very strong passion for professional wrestling."

"Working with Phil, in my perspective, I'm talking about me, it has been positive, and enriching. I really feel we all deserve second chances, I firmly believe in second chances. This is a way that, everybody needs to recognize that Phil has had many chances and this is his last chance in professional wrestling. A lot of people thought it was never going to happen and it was a huge surprise," Rosa said.

Are you excited for Rosa's return to AEW? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!