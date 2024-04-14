Stipulation Added to Young Bucks and FTR Tag Team Title Match at AEW Dynasty

The Young Bucks and FTR's match at AEW Dynasty just got an added stipulation.

Going into the inaugural pay-per-view next week, the Young Bucks and FTR are heading into the fourth match of their iconic rivalry. They know each other better than anyone but there's not a stipulation the Bucks know more than a ladder match. In fact, it's how they have won several titles over their tenured careers. In 2022, the Young Bucks won their second AEW World Tag Team Championships in a ladder match against Jurassic Express. This marks the first gimmick match the two teams have had together in their rivalry that has become very personal as of late.

BREAKING: Matthew & Nicholas Jackson will face FTR for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles in a LADDER MATCH next Sunday at #AEWDynasty!



FTR and the Young Bucks last faced one another at AEW All In last August where Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came out victorious against the veteran tag team to retain the championships. Coincidentally, that was the same show where CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a backstage altercation moments before Punk's scheduled match against Samoa Joe. The Bucks have been playing into that fact as FTR are notably good friends of Punk.

On AEW Dynamite this week, they showed official CCTV footage from that event which showed Punk lunge at Perry following Perry's "real glass" comments on the pre-show. The Bucks compare it to a "high school scrap" and state the ramifications threatened to take down their biggest show of all time but they're lucky it didn't.

The Young Bucks and FTR earned a title shot after entering the tag team tournament for a shot at the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championships. At AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin retained the titles against the Young Bucks and Sting officially retired with the belt. The tournament opened a lot of opportunity for young tag teams to thrive which they did. Most notably, Top Flight and The Infantry, but Best Friends got some character development in their tag team as well with the Trent Beretta heel turn. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson defeated Private Party and Best Friends to earn their spot in the finals while FTR picked up victories over Top Flight and The Infantry.

