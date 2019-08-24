AEW’s Streak Of Day One TNT Sell-Outs Is Over

For the first time, AEW failed to sell-out TNT television taping events during day one of ticket sales.

The company’s fourth and fifth broadcasts on TNT, scheduled for October 23rd in Pittsburgh, PA and October 30th in Charleston, WV, were put on sale to the general public on Friday. Though it appears several thousand tickets were sold, there are still plenty of tickets available as of Friday night, including lower level seats to both events.

AEW’s previous three on-sales for TNT broadcasts sold-out in around one hour on the first day of ticket sales, including more than 10,000 tickets for the first TNT show which will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on October 2nd.

Last Friday, tickets moved very quickly for the brand’s second TNT broadcast in Boston and third in Philadelphia. The Boston show, which will be held at Boston University’s Agganis Arena, moved all 4,500 tickets in 57 minutes. The Philadelphia event at Temple University’s Liacouras Center sold all 7,700 tickets in a little more than an hour.

Now, it was inevitable that AEW would eventually stop their streak of first day sell-outs as no company could possibly keep up that pace. In fact, this is not the first time AEW has failed to sell-out on day one. AEW’s two events that followed May’s Double Or Nothing PPV event (Fyter Fest and Fight For The Fallen, both of which streamed free on B/R Live) had tickets available for several weeks. However, the incredibly fast sell-out for All Out in Hoffman Estates, IL and the previously mentioned first three television tapings for TNT put the company back on an impressive streak which finally came to a halt on Friday.

It’s worth noting that the Charleston and Pittsburgh tapings are planned to seat more fans than both the Philadelphia and Boston tapings that sold-out one week ago. The belief is that the Charleston show can seat up to 10,000 fans, while the Pittsburgh show comes in around 9,000.

As of now, there’s no word on exactly how many tickets were sold for the Pittsburgh and Charleston events on day one, and it’s certainly possible (maybe even likely) that the shows will sell-out by the time the events themselves are held.