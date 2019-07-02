Tony Khan Says AEW Isn’t Looking For New Talent Right Now

AEW officially has 34 male and 11 female wrestlers listed on the roster as of Tuesday. And according to AEW president Tony Khan, that’s enough for now. Khan spoke with members of the media after Saturday night’s Fyter Fest event in Daytona Beach, Florida, and at one point was asked if he was looking to grow the roster any further in the near future.

“We’re not actively out trying to sign people to fill out the roster,” Khan said. “I don’t think we need depth across the roster. I think we have a really deep, awesome roster and we have top stars, too. So it would have to be something really, really captivating. So you know, if we’re making moves in free agency it’s because we feel really strong.”

Some of AEW’s top stars include Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, “Hangman” Adam Page, The Lucha Bros., Dr. Britt Baker, all three members of SoCal Uncensored and Pac.

Khan also reiterated that he wants singles and tag team championships for both the men’s and women’s divisions.

“We’re going to have great men’s singles and tag and great women’s singles and tag divisions, tournaments and champions,” Khan said. “I think we’re really close to crowding an awesome champion between Chris Jericho and Hangman Page. And then from there we’ll be announcing how we’ll be crowning our other champions in the divisions and trying to make those really meaningful.”

Elsewhere in the interview the subject of intergender wrestling came up. While many in the current independent wrestling scene support the idea of the match type, Khan said it won’t be apart of AEW’s product.

“You probably won’t see it [intergender wrestling] in AEW,” Khan said. “I’ll just be super frank about this, if there was one thing… a bunch of you guys were at All In. [In] the battle royale does anybody remember when Jordynne Grace got hit in the face? That was probably the one thing I didn’t like about All In.

“I didn’t like when Jordynne Grace got hit in the face,” Khan said. “And I don’t think that’s cool. I’m really against, you know, domestic abuse. And I’m not saying that it is. It’s a really complex question, I knew it would come up sooner or later. It’s probably not what we’re going to do. And we’re going to focus on a men’s division, singles and tag, and a women’s division, singles and tag, and have those divisions. Could there a mixed division somewhere later? I don’t, I haven’t thought that much about it. Mixed matches are probably not what we’re going to focus on.”