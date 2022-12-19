AEW Star Sees Potential in AEW Creating Another New Championship

AEW burst onto the professional wrestling landscape with no championships, just vibes. The company's inaugural pay-per-view, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, did showcase Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's Tag Team Titles but was mostly compromised of dream singles matchups. The subsequent show, AEW All Out, crowned AEW's first world champion when Chris Jericho defeated Hangman Page to capture the gold. From there, AEW introduced women's and tag team titles on its weekly television and would slowly pepper in more midcard championships in future years. Today, AEW has seven total active championships, not including the six titles within Ring of Honor.

While some fans have called for AEW to whittle down its amount of prizes, one top star sees room for more. Speaking to Forbes, Saraya pointed to a women's tag division as something that is possible in AEW.

"I feel like there could be a tag division we could get going as well, like [women's] tag team championships," Saraya said. "I don't think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women's tag division, too."

Saraya sees potential women's tag titles as a way to showcase more understated AEW talent.

"There are a lot of women we have backstage that are not on the show, and that could give them an opportunity to be on the show," Saraya continued. "There is always so much we could do with the women, and people don't realize how much talent we have backstage."

AEW's women's division is currently reigned over by AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. While the division doesn't currently have tag titles, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage have regularly featured female talent in duos bouts. Within the women's division already, AEW has a number of duos including Hayter and Britt Baker, Tay Melo and Anna Jay, and Red Velvet and Leila Grey.

This constantly growing roster has led some to speculate on whether AEW could run an all-women's show down the line, like WWE Evolution or NWA EmPowerrr in years past. There's no telling on if AEW President Tony Khan has any plans to do a show like that, but if it comes, it will have Saraya's full support.

"I'm always for an all-women's show," Saraya said.