MJF's Next AEW World Championship Challenger Emerges

MJF has a new challenger for the AEW World Championship, and it's none other than Adam Cole (Bay Bay!). This week's AEW Dynamite saw Friedman appear and cut a promo about how nobody within AEW was on his level, only for Cole to interrupt him. Max proceeded to tear him down, going through all of his accomplishments in CZW, Ring of Honor and NXT only for him to not live up to the hype in All Elite Wrestling. He even went so far as to mention the rumor that Vince McMahon wanted to book him as Keith Lee's manager on the main roster.

Cole fired back by pointing out that Max sounds like a social media troll and eventually goaded him into accepting a title match. The former NXT Champion left the ring with a smirk while Max looked visibly frustrated that Cole was able to get the better of him.

It's unclear if the match will take place on AEW TV, the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Toronto on June 25 or All In on Aug. 27 in London. Cole returned from a pair of serious concussions earlier this year and beat Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing last month while Max retained his title in a four-way against Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. The champ made it clear in his post-match interview that he wanted nothing to do with the crossover event with New Japan.

"Do I have to wrestle at Forbidden Door? F— that. Oh god, it's a f—ing indie fed, dude. I don't know, man. Jesus Christ. Look, with all due respect, their greatest legend probably couldn't lace my boots," Max proclaimed I think I would make anybody on that roster look silly, and I don't want to waste my time. I'm a very busy man," he said. "I think New Japan Pro Wrestling sucks. Except that Great-O-Khan guy, he f**king pops me. I like him. But everyone else there is the drizzling s**ts. I don't know. It reminds me of just like a local indie fed."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card (As of Now)