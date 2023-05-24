AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's Collision Announcement, Three Title Matches, Adam Cole

All Elite Wrestling is making one final pit stop before AEW Double or Nothing. AEW Dynamite emanates from Las Vegas and is expected to lock in a couple of matches for Sunday's pay-per-view. The biggest of those all but official bouts is Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho. Cole and Jericho have had bad blood for weeks now, with Jericho making unholy alliances with the likes of The Outcasts to attack Cole's real-life partner, Dr. Britt Baker DMD. This singles feud is set to culminate in a match at AEW Double or Nothing, which will be cemented tonight when the two meet for a contract signing.

Three sets of championships will be on the line tonight. Following Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli's victory over Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix two weeks ago, the Swiss Superman earned his faction a title match against Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo. Castagnoli will join forces with Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta to challenge the Lucha Brothers for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Elsewhere in multi-man championship action, AEW World Trios Champions House of Black defend their straps against AR Fox, Metalik and Blake Christian in an Open House Rules match. This will be the AEW Dynamite debut for Metalik and Christian.

AEW Internatonal Champion Orange Cassidy has one final singles test before AEW Double or Nothing as he puts his prestigious prize on the line against New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher is best known for being one half of Aussie Open, the globally-renowned tag team within Will Ospreay's United Empire. If Cassidy retains, he will defend the AEW International Title this Sunday in a Blackjack Battle Royal.

Outside of in-ring action, all eyes are on AEW President Tony Khan's AEW Collision debut location announcement. The first episode of AEW's new Saturday show has been long-rumored to hail from Chicago's United Center, but uncertainty surrounding CM Punk's status has put a massive question mark on that. If Khan does confirm the United Center tonight, it essentially guarantees that Punk will be on the show. On the flip side, if a back-up location like Daily's Place is the venue, it only fuels the idea that Punk and AEW are still at odds.

AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full line-up for tonight's show can be seen below...