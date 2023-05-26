Adam Cole Is Back, And He's Bringing a New AEW Action Figure (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adam Cole made his long-awaited (and victorious) return to the ring on the March 29 episode of AEW Dynamite after spending 9 months out of action due to a serious concussion. Now he's set to face off against Chris Jericho in the AEW Double or Nothing event, which goes down on May 28th. In other words, Adam Cole is back in a big way, and he's topping it all off with a new AEW Unrivaled collection action figure that's making it's debut exclusively here at ComicBook.com.

The AEW Unrivaled Adam Cole action figure from Jazwares features 25 points of articulation and match gear inspired by the AEW Dynamite event in November of last year. The figure also includes an entrance jacket and comes equipped with alternate c-shape and peace hands. As you'll see in the video below, Cole is hyped about the figure and his fancy outfit.

If you want to add the Adam Cole to your collection, the only place you'll be able to do that is right here at Target where the figure will launch today, May 26th as an exclusive priced at $19.99. You can check out the full card for Double or Nothing below.