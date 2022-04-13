The Young Bucks on Their Relationship With Cody Rhodes After His WWE Return, Their FTR Rematch

The Young Bucks spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and addressed two of the biggest stories currently in AEW — Cody Rhodes’ departure from the company and their long-awaited rematch with FTR on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Fans were led to believe that the Bucks took issue with “The American Nightmare” leaving, responding to his “Wrestling is a love story” post by changing their Twitter bio to, “The story of a couple of self-made SoCal kids who came from nothing & built a gigantic movement was never going to be romantic enough for you.” But according to Matt Jackson, that was actually directed at fans.

“That Twitter bio was actually dedicated to cynical wrestling fans who’ve always discredited us and shaped a narrative early on that we weren’t important to the launch of AEW,” Matt said. “So they ran with a story that made more sense to them. We talk to Cody regularly, and hope nothing but the best for him.”

As for their rematch with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the Bucks came up short in ther attempt to win both the AAA and ROH tag titles last week. The match was drastically different from their first bout at Full Gear, which was completely deliberate.

“The one thing that put a small damper on the first meeting was having it during the pandemic,” Nick said. “We always knew we wanted to do a rematch, it was just a matter of when and how–and we knew it had to be a packed arena. I knew the match was going to be great when FTR’s music hit and they were the most over guys in the building that night. Everything clicked from there.”

“When we stopped Dax from the hot tag with the apron superkick, I knew we had the crowd where we needed them,” Matt added. “Nick’s top-rope ‘rana was the moment the gear changed and people stood. The BTE Trigger followed by the foot on the rope was when I knew all we had to do next was stick the landing, and we had a great one.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will see AEW’s tag titles be on the line as Jurassic Express faces reDRagon. Other big matches on the card include Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH Television Championship, Eddie Kingston and Santana & Oritz vs. the JAS and CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro.