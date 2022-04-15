AEW’s Ruby Soho Earns a Spot in Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament on Rampage

Ruby Soho faced Robyn Renegade during tonight’s AEW Rampage for the chance to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, and though Soho got off to a hot start, Renegade weathered the storm and turned the tables on her eventually. She would get her int eh corner but her taunting chop would be evaded, allowing Soho to try for a roll-up. Renegade came back with knees to the back and a pin attempt but Soho would kick out, keeping her hopes for the tournament alive.

Renegade locked in a hold in the center of the ring, putting pressure on Soho’s head, neck, and back. She would then go for a pin only to have it reversed and then Renegade hit a big clothesline to knock Soho back down to the mat. Soho would make a comeback though with a big suplex and a few clotheslines of her own.

Then Soho clicked into high gear, hitting several kicks and a back elbow before slamming Renegade’s face into the corner turnbuckle. Then she went for Renegade’s was it but she dug her fingers into Soho’s eyes. At this point, Renegade’s sister swapped in while Soho and the referee were turned around, and Soho went up top.

Soho ran into double knees and Charlotte Renegade then lifted Soho up only to have it reversed. Soho would kick her and then Charlotte rolled under the ring. Then Robyn was back in from the other side and hit the pin attempt, but Soho kicked out. Soho then slammed Robyn down and hit the pin for the 1,2, and 3, earning her a spot in the tournament.

With Soho’s win, the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament features Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida. Next week on AEW Dynamite Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will face Danielle Kamela in a Qualifying match for the tournament.

