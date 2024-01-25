AEW's Toni Storm Gets NSFW in Heated Promo With Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo is officially All Eite, and AEW hasn't wasted any time in getting her in the Title scene. Purrazzo made it clear she was coming after the AEW Women's World Championship, and tonight she would have a face-to-face encounter with current AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm. The two would talk about their history as friends and the segment ended up in chaos, and Storm started it all off with an NSFW promo that included Storm threatening to twist Deonna's lips after saying she was booked for a Nuru massage. You can check out the full promo in the video below.

Storm cut Purrazzo off, saying, "Yes I will speak first Renee, I have a Nuru massage booked for 11. Deonna, I believe you were recently body-shamed, which I think is ridiculous... because there's so much more to shame about you. Yes, we do have history, but that doesn't mean you can just waltz in here and use our past friendship to get yourself a Title shot. I have had many friends, and all of them less talented than me."

Storm then paid Purrazzo a compliment before threatening her in a truly unexpected way. "You may be the greatest technical wrestler in the world today, but let me make one thing clear," Storm said. "If you step into that ring with me, I will twist your lips so hard you will need an epidural!"

Purrazzo looked stunned and talked about how this was not the Toni Storm she remembered. "This is insane. This is insane. I didn't come to AEW to make friends. I came to be the AEW Women's World Champion. It just so happens Toni that the Champion used to be my friend. But I have no problem earning a Title opportunity and winning arm by arm. You see this, this isn't the Toni Storm that I want to wrestle. This delusional sham," Purrazzo said.

"I want to wrestle the Toni Storm that lived on Dojo floors with me. I want the Toni Storm that moved to America and lived in my house," Purrazzo said. "That Toni Storm was arguably one of the best in the world, and that Toni Storm, is the one I want to beat for the AEW Women's World Championship. So Toni I'm begging you, begging you please dig down deep and find that version of yourself, and if you need any further reminder, take a look at your ankle, because I'm sure as hell it looks a lot like mine."

Purrazzo pulled her pants up and revealed a matching tattoo with Storm on her leg. Storm wasn't thrilled with the revelation and Mariah May looked a bit taken aback by it. Storm then said, "You know what Deonna, you can take your little tattoo and blow it right out of your bumhole!"

Then Storm threw a shoe at Purrazzo but Purrazzzo attacked Storm and went right for the arm. May pulled Storm away and Purrazzo caught Luther with a big kick to the head. Storm left the Title in her rush backstage, and Purrazzo held it up as a sign of things to come.

