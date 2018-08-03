Injury to Top NXT Star Puts TakeOver Main Event in Jeopardy

One of NXT‘s biggest stars is recovering from an injury that could put the planned main event for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in jeopardy.

During a live event last weekend in Las Vegas, Aleister Black suffered a legitimate injury after being crotched on the top turnbuckle. Black was wrestling NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa in the main event match, which was won by Ciampa.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the situation was described as “quite scary” when it happened. Black required surgery for the undisclosed injury and will be okay in the long run, but an exact time table for his return is not yet known publicly. Given TakeOver Brooklyn IV is in just over two weeks, it would seem that Black’s participation in that event is in question.

Though the bout has not been officially announced yet, NXT television has been building up to a triple threat match for the NXT championship at TakeOver, with Ciampa defending against Johnny Gargano and Black. A couple of weeks ago, Gargano inadvertently cost Black the title in his defense against Ciampa. The three have been tiptoeing around the triple threat ever since, with an announcement being expected soon.

While nobody is going to complain about seeing Ciampa taking on Gargano once again, especially after there fantastic matches at TakeOver shows in New Orleans and Chicago this year, the injection of Black into the feud was supposed to add an extra wrinkle to the storyline and keep it interesting. Instead, if Black is unable to participate, we will be getting the same bout we’ve seen twice in the last four and a half months on major NXT shows. Perhaps they will need to add an extra stipulation to the match if Black is out, similar to how the Chicago match was a street fight.

The current NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV card is as follows: