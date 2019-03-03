Watch: Aleister Black, Ricochet Discuss NXT’s Future Before Leaving

NXT hosted a live event in Pittsburgh on Friday night, and two of the brand’s top stars addressed their future with WWE’s developmental promotion.

Aleister Black and Ricochet, who have appeared on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live over the past two weeks, addressed the crowd during the show to state that they would be leaving soon.

“Wherever Ricochet and myself will go, NXT will forever be our home,” Black said with Ricochet, Keith Lee and Velveteen Dream all in the ring. “It really will. Make no mistake about it, we are where we are because of you guys. However, we’re leaving NXT in the very capable hands of Keith Lee, guys like Punishment Martinez, ‘The Bro’ Matt Riddle, … Donovan Dijakovic… we are leaving it in the (very capable) hands of the Velveteen Dream.”

Given the sudden nature of their appearance on the WWE’s main roster in recent weeks, many speculated over whether or not the two, along with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, were making the main roster jump permanently. It appears at least these two will be leaving very soon.

The pair have been pulling double duty over the last few weeks. Back on Feb. 20 at an NXT television taping the pair teamed up for the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel and a reformed DIY to make it to the finals. Should they win the tournament by beating The Forgotten Sons at an upcoming taping, they’ll face The War Raiders at NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5 for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Black and Ricochet also played a major role in setting up the (presumed) main event for TakeOver: New York. After beating DIY in the semifinals, Ciampa once again tried to betray Gargano as the two walked their way up the entrance ramp. However, this time Gargano dodged Ciampa’s attack and delivered a beatdown of his own to the NXT Champion, reigniting their feud that has lasted well over a year.

If the pair are booked to square off for the NXT Championship, it will mark their fourth one-on-one TakeOver match in the last calendar year. The two split victories at TakeOver: New Orleans and TakeOver: Chicago, but Ciampa took the lead by retaining the NXT Championship in a Last Man Standing match back at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

TakeOver: New York will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as part of the WrestleMania 35 weekend.