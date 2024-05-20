WWE Looking to Expand Number of Events on Saudi Arabia Deal

WWE is now more than halfway through its 10 year agreement with Saudi Arabia where the company collaborates with the region to put on two events every year. In years past, WWE has hosted Crown Jewel an event specially curated for them, Elimination Chamber, and Night of Champions in Jeddah. Previous reports indicated that they may try to get two of WWE's biggest yearly events next. Now it appears like those select two events a year may expand to more.

WWE's Expansion Deal with Saudi Arabia

Speaking at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference, TKO President Mark Shapiro revealed that there have been talks led by WWE President Nick Khan to bring even more WWE to Saudi Arabia.

"We've seen us monetize site fees with the likes of Saudi Arabia for WWE. You can look for us to expand our current deal in the next six to 12 months," he said. "Very happy with MBS [Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud] and the partnership we have there. We have two events a year, but we're already in discussions, Nick Khan is leading that for us, in expanding that to more events," he said.

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the first time since November's Night of Champions on May 27. There, they will host the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals and crown the first winners since 2021. Currently, Jey Uso, Gunther, Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY lead the semi-finals for the red brand while The Bloodline's Tama Tonga, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair and Nia Jax will compete for a spot in the finals on SmackDown.

Also advertised is Becky Lynch's title defense against Liv Morgan who has been hellbent on taking everything from injured former women's champion Rhea Ripley. Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will also spar off. Originally the match was scheduled to be for both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Title, but when Paul threatened "legal action" on last week's SmackDown, the match was changed and will now just be for Rhodes' title. Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship on his first PLE since winning at WrestleMania 40 against Gunther. This time, he will try his best to overcome both Bronson Reed and Chad Gable who have found new motivation in recent weeks.

