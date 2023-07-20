Alexa Bliss on How Long She'll Be Gone From WWE After Her Pregnancy

WWE's Alexa Bliss announced back in May that she and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, were expecting their first child. It was later cofirmed that they're having a girl and that she's due in December. The former Raw and Women's Champion had already been off TV for a few months by the time the announcement was made, and in a new interview with The Messenger, she confirmed she wouldn't be trying to rush back to WWE TV after having the baby.

"Time away is always a good thing. When it comes to WWE, time away and reinventing a character and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say, 'Time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you,'" Bliss said. "When you're being seen on WWE three or four times an episode, you don't really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it's always a good time to evolve and to keep going. And I've already been probably six or seven different versions of myself. And each time it's done well with merchandise sales, with bookings and all that stuff. So I don't really like to go backwards with my work. I always like to go forward."

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope," she later added. "I'm going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."

WWE's Faction Plans for Bray Watt Included Alexa Bliss

Fightful Select reported earlier this week that WWE was planning on launching a new faction similar to The Wyatt Family after WrestleMania 39 that would've included Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, Eric Young and Alexa Bliss. Those plans quickly fell apart as Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE TV since February due to an undisclosed illness, Dallas had been portraying Uncle Howdy and was gone from TV as soon as his brother was pulled, Bliss announced her pregnancy and Young was granted his release in April on the grounds of not wanting to work with Vince McMahon.Prior to her hiatus, Bliss had been hinting at working alongside Wyatt again as Howdy (Dallas in a mask) had been taunting her in various promos

