WWE Reportedly Had Plans for Another Bray Wyatt Faction Earlier This Year

WWE reportedly had plans in the works for Bray Wyatt to lead another faction earlier this year before an undisclosed illness had him removed from WWE TV. According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, the faction would have been “a new-style version” of The Wyatt Family and would feature Wyatt, Bo Dallas (who had been portraying the masked figure Uncle Howdy), Eric Young and potentially Alexa Bliss. The group would have launched after WrestleMania 39, which was originally supposed to feature Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley. However, Wyatt was pulled from TV in late February, Lashley pivoted to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, neither Wyatt nor Dallas have been back on TV since and Alexa Bliss will be on maternity leave for the rest of the year after announcing her pregnancy. It’s unclear if this would have been the “Wyatt 6” faction fans thought Wyatt was hinting at in his various vague social media posts.

Young, meanwhile, asked for his release around the time the angle would’ve started as he didn’t want to work with Vince McMahon. As a result, Young was under contract with WWE for six months from November 2022 up until April but never appeared on WWE TV nor wrestled a match. The former world champion made his return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary this weekend shortly after the 90-day “No Compete” clause in his WWE contract had expired.

“This felt good!This felt right!I made a hard choice and there is no doubt in my mind it was the right one!” Young tweeted on Monday while reflecting on his return match.

Bray Wyatt Claims His Fiend Persona is “Dead”

In one of the few rare out-of-character interviews Wyatt gave prior to his hiatus, he told FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin that he had mentally written off his former “Fiend” persona upon returning to WWE in late 2022. While various aspects of Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” would return, he never put the demonic mask back on.

“The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania (37), to me. The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people think, that’s just ridiculous. To me, it’s so much more, and once you see where all these things come from, how they molded me as a human being, but he died that day, to me. It can never be again. It’s gone. I don’t know how people will react to that, but in my head, it’s gone forever. Alexa, to me, is kind of like the last shining thing in that. His last happy moment. You can look into that however you want. It sucks, but that’s the way it is,” Wyatt said.

