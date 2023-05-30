WWE's Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera announced they're expecting their first child on Tuesday. Bliss tweeted out photos of an ultrasound, a baby onesie reading "Best Oops Ever!" and a board reading "Baby Cabrera Arriving December 2023." She wrote, "The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 💖💙 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!"

Bliss had been absent from WWE TV since losing to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. She then pushed back against the idea that she was taking a hiatus from WWE programming, but after undergoing treatment for skin cancer the only time fans would see her would be on non-WWE TV appearances like as a contestant on The Masked Singer. Congratulations to the happy couple!

The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 💖💙 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!! pic.twitter.com/YKTboYw7pF — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 30, 2023

Prior to her hiatus, Bliss had turned heel and started teasing the return of her demonic former persona that evolved throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She had also started teasing a new character while on the MackMania Podcast.

"There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn't gotten there yet. I saw the collage -- I try to stay off Twitter unless I'm complaining about something — I saw this collage of all these different characters I've been in WWE and I was like, 'Man, I've been liked nine different people.' If you look at it, from my start to now, there have been nine different variations of how I look, how I act, how I speak," Bliss said.

"Right now, it's just me. There has been something that I've been working on for quite a while that I really want to get out there, it's just finding the right time, what the roster needs right now," he added. "It's all about timing. For right now, it's kind of just me, doing my thing with Asuka, which is a lot of fun. like I always say, Lexi is not for TV. I'm boring as a person. I feel, on TV right now I'm boring, so I'm trying to regroup and reorganize things and get to where I want to be character-wise, for sure."

