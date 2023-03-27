Alexa Bliss Hints at Her WWE Return

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled a match since failing to beat Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship back at the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Reports of Bliss taking a hiatus popped up shortly after that, though she tried to shoot them down on Twitter even as her absence from WWE TV grew longer. The multi-time champion has since revealed she underwent surgery for skin cancer found on the side of her face and was recently a participant on The Masked Singer, but there haven't been any signs of her returning to action.

Bliss addressed that in a new interview with Cinemablend, saying, "I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what's going to happen. It's the company where you always expect the unexpected. We'll have to see."

Prior to her hiatus, Bliss was starting to revert back to the evil persona she used during her 2020-21 run. There were also subtle references to her previous alliance with Bray Wyatt, though the few interactions she had with Wyatt's affiliate Uncle Howdy came off as confrontational, as though he was mocking her. Wyatt is also expected to miss WrestleMania after a reported illness caused his planned match with Bobby Lashley to be scrapped.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. TBA

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!