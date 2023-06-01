Alexa Bliss Confirms Her Future With WWE After Announcing Pregnancy

WWE's Alexa Bliss announced earlier this week that she and Ryan Cabrera are expecting their first child in December. Bliss had been absent from WWE TV since losing to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January, and while she initially denied reports that she was on hiatus there was no indication she'd be back (reportedly) until Bray Wyatt returned to TV. In a new interview with TheMessenger, Bliss confirmed that the pregnancy was unplanned, but that she'd be back to in-ring training shortly after having the baby.

"WWE gave me time off for [The Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly," Bliss said. "[WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like."

Just before her hiatus, Bliss had turned heel and started teasing the return of her demonic former persona that evolved throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She had also started teasing a new character while on the MackMania Podcast.

"There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn't gotten there yet. I saw the collage -- I try to stay off Twitter unless I'm complaining about something — I saw this collage of all these different characters I've been in WWE and I was like, 'Man, I've been liked nine different people.' If you look at it, from my start to now, there have been nine different variations of how I look, how I act, how I speak," Bliss said.

"Right now, it's just me. There has been something that I've been working on for quite a while that I really want to get out there, it's just finding the right time, what the roster needs right now," she added. "It's all about timing. For right now, it's kind of just me, doing my thing with Asuka, which is a lot of fun. like I always say, Lexi is not for TV. I'm boring as a person. I feel, on TV right now I'm boring, so I'm trying to regroup and reorganize things and get to where I want to be character-wise, for sure."