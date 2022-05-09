Major WWE Star is Reportedly Finally Returning on WWE Raw Tonight

✖

Alexa Bliss is finally returning to WWE television on tonight's Monday Night Raw, according to a report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. Bliss appeared in vignettes at the start of the year that indicated she was undergoing a character change, only to return at Elimination Chamber the following month with the same persona she'd been using since being written off TV at last year's Extreme Rules. She was then pulled from TV again and reportedly voiced her frustration to Vince McMahon about how WWE Creative had nothing new for her. As a result, she was absent from WrestleMania 38 and when asked why she was missing she repeatedly said she was simply waiting for WWE to contact her.

It looks like that has finally happened. Sapp's report has Bliss booked to take on Sonya Deville in a match, indicating she'll be returning as a babyface. Stay tuned for live coverage of the show!

This story is developing...