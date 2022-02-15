Alexa Bliss is ‘Cured’ on WWE Raw, Enters Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss’ final therapy segments aired on this week’s Monday Night Raw, culminating in her therapist telling her that she had been cured as long as Lily remained in close proximity towards her. Bliss had all but shed the demonic look she had been wearing for the past year or so, then said in a voiceover that she would be taking part in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at this Saturday’s pay-per-view by filling the final spot. This will mark Bliss’ first match back since losing to Charlotte Flair at last year’s Extreme Rules, which saw Lily get destroyed and “The Goddess” get written off television.

Bianca Belair won a five-woman gauntlet match earlier in the night, earning herself the last spot to enter the match on Saturday. The winner gets a shot at Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 38.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1493427110144364544?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“So tell me. Anyone else have Saturday plans???” Bliss tweeted as WWE confirmed the announcement. While Bliss’ supernatural gimmick (which she developed by teaming up with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who was released last summer) has been divisive among fans, she has consistently talked in interviews about how much she has been having.

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it,” Bliss told ComicBook leading up to WrestleMania 37. “And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.

“And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I’d be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you, but it’s been so fun and I’m just so happy with how it’s turning out because we don’t know. It’s been a week-by-week thing. We’re just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it’s going,” she added.