Anoa'i Family Member "Sees" Himself Joining The Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline has been running strong in WWE as a defined faction for three years now, but if realized to its full potential, the Anoa'i stable has the potential to run sports-entertainment for years to come. The Anoa'i family has been tied to professional wrestling for decades, as the likes of WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans and "High Chief" Peter Maivia dominated the sport in the 1960s and 1970s. It wasn't until the Attitude Era that the likes of The Rock and Rikishi elevated the Anoa'i family name to a new gold standard, and that high bar was raised even more when Roman Reigns and The Usos burst onto the scene in the 2010s.

Today, Reigns leads The Bloodline, a stable comprised of his cousins Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. With the group currently short one Jey Uso, many have speculated that Reigns could turn to his family members outside of WWE to fill the void.

Lance Anoa'i "Sees" Himself Joining The Bloodline

Wrestling has more than one royal family.

Speaking to The Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, former MLW star Lance Anoa'i believes he could be among The Bloodline ranks one day.

"I do see myself in it, but with my MLW contract, I don't see myself in it [laughs]," Lance said. "I would love to be in it. I want to be part of [it]. Man, ever since they brought Solo in, I thought I could have been a part of it with him. Me, I believe Jacob [Fatu] could be a top star in there. There's a lot of us in there. Especially because it's called The Bloodline, I feel like we just need all the members of the family there."

It's worth noting that Lance is currently a free agent, as he recently announced that Major League Wrestling has granted his requested release. If his MLW contract was what was holding him back from joining the group on television before, that is no longer a factor.

"Honestly, I believe The Bloodline in WWE is why we are at the top and why I'm growing," Lance said of his success on the independent circuit. "Jacob's even becoming such a bigger star. Look at Sefa, who is Solo now. He just got brought up and right into the main spot, so I believe The Bloodline was a big help to the whole family."

