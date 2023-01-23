The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day

WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.

Alongside non-blood members Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman, The Bloodline is the largest active stable in WWE, but it still has room to grow. Speaking on The Family Business podcast, MLW star Lance Anoa'i addressed the possibility of signing with WWE.

"Hopefully one day. I love watching WWE, watching my family, The Bloodline, they're just tearing it up in WWE," Lance said. "But as of right now, I'm just focusing on MLW. They gave me the opportunity, they gave me the shot. I'm ready to rock out my deal, and from there, it all depends where it goes from there."

As evident by his last name, Lance is a member of the legendary Anoa'i family. His grandfather is Afa, one half of the Wild Samoans. The other half of the Wild Samoans, Sika, is the father of Reigns. Within MLW, Lance teams with Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau, collectively known as the Samoan Swat Team.

"Right now, I wanna go up from the MLW Tag Team Titles with me and Juicy, and then my cousin Jacob going for the MLW Heavyweight Title once again, we're just trying to make moves and carry that Samoan Swat Team name and just keep it going," Lance said regarding his current priorities. "From there, I think me and Juicy have the talent to work on any company, any show, even Jacob."

Lance's cousin, Jacob Fatu, had a Roman Reigns-esque run in MLW, holding the company's top prize for 819 days. He lost that title in October 2021 to Alexander Hammerstone. Lance and tag partner Juicy Finau are the current MLW World Tag Team Champions, capturing those titles earlier this month.