Another Potential Member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Faction Revealed

Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction currently consists of himself, Paul Heyman and his cousins Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The latter three are all brothers and the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. But the legendary Anoa'i Family Tree extends beyond WWE's main roster as Ava Raine (Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) is currently on NXT, Jacob Fatu (the son of Tonga Kid) is currently wrestling for MLW and Zilla Fatu (son of the late Umaga) is currently training under Booker T. And now it appears another family member is properly entering the industry

Rikishi took to Instagram to announce that another one of his sons, Thamiko T. Fatu, is now taking bookings. Fatu previously wrestled back in 2012-13 for Rikishi's Knokx Pro promotion, teaming with his father and J. Bleedah for a pair of six-man tag matches. Little else is known about him, but Rikishi already seems to have his wrestler name picked out — Toko Uso. Stay tuned for more updates on Fatu's career.

This story is developing...