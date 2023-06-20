Another Member of The Bloodline Scheduled to Make Wrestling Debut

Blood runs deep in the professional wrestling industry. The Anoa'i family has cemented itself as arguably the most famous squared circle pedigree to date, with now four generations of grapplers within the family tree. WWE Hall of Famers like Rocky Johnson and Rikishi make up the older side while blossoming talent like Ava Raine and Jacob Fatu are just beginning their in-ring careers. The Anoa'is' renewed presence in the wrestling world is thanks to The Bloodline, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns's faction of family members that included cousins Solo Sikoa as well as Jimmy and Jey Uso.

While The Bloodline has only ever had four true Anoa'i family members, there are a couple others that are active wrestlers just not yet in WWE. As announced by a notable independent promotion, another name can be added to that list.

Booker T's Reality of Wrestling has announced that Zilla Fatu will make his professional wrestling debut at ROW Summer of Champions on Saturday, July 15th. Zilla is the son of former WWE star Umaga, making him cousins with Reigns, Sikoa and The Usos.

If he impresses, Zilla could find himself WWE bound sooner than later. Reality of Wrestling has a working relationship with WWE NXT as it often features the white and gold brand's talent on its independent events. The indie company's biggest success story is Rok-C, who now wrestles for WWE as Roxanne Perez and is a former NXT Women's Champion.

It's worth noting that Jacob Fatu is also booked for ROW Summer of Champions. Jacob is arguably the most successful member of The Bloodline outside of WWE as he has dominated Major League Wrestling for over four years now. He held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for an astronomical 819 days and currently reigns as MLW National Openweight Champion.

Jacob is Zilla's cousin. With both men being on the same show, there is a chance that the two Anoa'is could interact at some point, with Jacob potentially recruiting Zilla to join forces with him. In the long term, Reigns is now without The Usos by his side, leaving a large gap in The Bloodline. If Zilla progresses quick enough, he and Jacob could fill that void at some point in the future.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the future of WWE's The Bloodline.