Report: WWE's Plans for Jey Uso Going Forward

Jey Uso has undergone quite a character transformation since the start of 2023. He kicked off the year still a loyal member of The Bloodline and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Jimmy. But as the months went on he dropped the title, split off from The Bloodline after his brother finally snapped on Roman Reigns, handed "The Tribal Chief" his first pinfall loss in years and tried to challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, only for Jimmy to betray him (and seemingly re-join The Bloodline). "Main Event Jey" responded to his brother's betrayal by "quitting" the WWE, only to be brought to the Raw roster at the request of Cody Rhodes.

Sean Ross Sapp dropped a report regarding Jey on Fightful Select on Monday, noting that WWE officials were confident his program with Reigns would turn him into a significant singles wrestler. They're reportedly happy with what they've seen so far and have big plans for him in the immediate future.

"Fightful was told that Uso moving to WWE Raw was a part of that process and that there are long-term plans for him with the wheels already in motion," Sapp wrote. "Those that we spoke to said that Uso is tentatively planned for a long term, heavily featured role that should carry at least through the next two months, and will be getting a lot of screen time. WWE officials were very happy with the reactions to Uso."

WWE Raw Card (Sept. 25, 2023)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Drew McIntyre on Miz TV

Shinsuke Nakamura answers Seth Rollins' challenge for a World Heavyweight Championship Match

Cody Rhodes Promo

The Rock Confirms He Almost Faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Another member of the Anoa'i Family tree, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, broke news earlier this month that he was in talks with WWE for a match with Reigns at WrestleMania 39 this past April.

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Rock told Pat McAfee. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"

"The north star thought was let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented," he added. "A match? Great. Roman's an incredible athlete. He's going to be on Mount Rushmore. The bigger thought was what can we do for the fans where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was."