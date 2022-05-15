Will WWE's The Bloodline Get a New Member Soon?

✖

Ever since Roman Reigns launched his faction, The Bloodline, WWE fans have been waiting to see it gain its first female member in Naomi, Jimmy Uso's wife. There haven't been any signs of it on TV so far, not even when she was being consistently bullied by then-authority figure Sonya Deville on SmackDown, but Jimmy believes it's only a matter of time. He explained on a recent episode of After The Bell, "It's very, very likely man. She talks about it a lot...she could snap, man. And she snapped on my ass plenty of times. She can bring that promo, man. She's so ready to try something new. You know, she's always been adaptive, she gets it. That's why she's been around. Sometimes I forget she's been here 10 years too."

However, when Naomi spoke with ComicBook ahead of WrestleMania 38 last month, she argued that her involvement isn't something that should be forced. She's currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, working alongside Sasha Banks.

"[I'm] definitely [interested], because it is family," she said. "Like we're together all the time, just naturally of course. However, I think, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. And if it, if it ain't right, don't, don't mess with it. If the time is right and if it happens naturally, organically, hell yeah. But I'm also very good with standing on my own two feet and proving myself."

Do you think Naomi should be added to the faction? Or is its current setup the best option? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. Last week's WrestleMania Backlash saw a rare televised six-man tag match featuring Reigns and The Usos. In a promo delivered on social media hours later, Reigns teased the idea of it being their last together.

"What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one," Reigns said. "Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."

h/t Cageside Seats