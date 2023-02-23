Arn Anderson Names Which AEW Star He Believes Will Be a Future Main Eventer

Arn Anderson discussed a number of topics on the latest episode of his ARN podcast this week, including which current AEW star he believes will be a future main eventer. "The Enforcer" chose Powerhouse Hobbs, a former member of Team Taz. Anderson explained, "I think if given a little more time and a little more experience, Will Hobbs. Powerhouse Hobbs. He has all the athletic potential. He is a quality human being. A beast. He can turn it up. He's explosive. He just needs to be in a bunch of matches with guys that have more experience than him and he will pick it up just like that. I have a lot of time for Powerhouse."

Hobbs wrestled for over a decade before getting his first big break by joining AEW in 2020. While initially competing as a face, he turned heel and joined Ricky Starks and Brian Cage as members of the Team Taz faction. He'd assist Starks in kicking Cage out of the group in 2021, then feuded with Starks he and "Absolute" failed to win the AEW Tag Titles and Starks dropped the FTW Championship. The two would then trade one-on-one victories, with Starks winning the latter in a Lights Out Match at AEW Grand Slam. The big man then came up short in a triple threat match for the TNT Championship with Samoa Joe and Wardlow and has since been featured primarily through vignettes that further explore his character.

Arn Anderson on Cody Rhodes' WWE Run

Anderson also addressed Cody Rhodes' success in WWE. The former Four Horsemen member managed Rhodes as his "coach" from 2019 up through Rhodes' departure from AEW last year. "The American Nightmare" won this year's Men's Royal Rumble upon his return from injury and is set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Anderson was asked why there was no major character change when Rhodes made the jump from AEW to WWE (h/t WrestlingNews.co)— "Well, it might be who was in charge. What other reason could it be because it's the same story, just a different name that you put with it. He came in red hot. It's common sense to you and I or anybody else. Ask 50 people out there what would have been the wise decision, bringing him in and calling him something else and starting him over with a brand new name? How many times have you seen that? They got it right and it's gonna pay them dividends. It already has."