Bayley Voices Her Frustration Over Missing the Last Two WrestleManias

Bayley hasn't wrestled at a WrestleMania since WrestleMania 36, the event at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic where the WWE's roster was crammed inside an empty Performance Center. All signs pointed to her doing something the following year in Tampa, but WWE only used her for a few skits involving The Bella Twins, Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil. She then had to miss WrestleMania 38 in Dallas due to an injury and wouldn't be back inside a WWE ring until last year's SummerSlam. And now that she lost a Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch and failed to earn a spot in the No. 1 Contender's Elimination Chamber match on this week's Raw, there's not an obvious path for her to this year's WrestleMania.

It was previously reported that her Damage CTRL teammates will be on the card defending their women's tag titles against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. But unless she's involved in the rumored match with Lita and Trish Stratus, it's unclear what "The Role Model" will be doing on April 1-2 in Los Angeles. She addressed that in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I haven't competed in the last two Wrestlemanias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I'm going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

Orginal Damage CTRL Members Revealed

While on the Getting Over Podcast last year, Dakota Kai revealed the original members Bayley pitched for her faction. The trio now consists of Bayley, Kai and Iyo Sky.

"When (Bayley) first mentioned it to me a couple of years (ago), it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan (Nox)," Kai said. "Those were the ones that were from the start. And obviously, things that happened from then until now, everything changes."

