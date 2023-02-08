WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return

Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley had won them over and mended any issues between them. They even stood tall and agreed on another run, mentioning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but then it all fell apart, and it is safe to say that Toxic Attraction is finished.

Early on Bayley was complimentary of both stars, calling them her absolute favorites. They sat apart from each other on the couch and it didn't take long for the former best friends to start attacking each other, blaming the other for costing them the match. They kept bickering, and Bayley tried to get them on the same page, but insults halted that.

Dolin accused Jayne of making excuses and Jayne then said she is a star all on her own. Jayne also said Dolins' gear looked like a hobo and a Chucky doll, and then they both said they were aiming for the top spot.

Bayley then pointed out that getting to the top is much easier with a ride or die by your side, someone who would do anything for you and that has the same goals. Then Dolin said Toxic Attraction had been her life for around 3 years, and that the whole locker room hates her. Then Jayne weighed in, saying "if they hate you, what do they think of me", and then proceeded to reveal all the insults she had hurled their way over the years.

Jayne then said that when she gets mad she wants to cut real deep and aims straight for the jugular, and also said she wasn't changing anytime soon. That said, she also called Dolin her sister, and Dolin returned those sentiments. Then Jayne said they had two options. They could go their separate ways and see what happens or they could have one more run. That's when they teased they might go after Damage CTRL's Women's Tag Team Championships, and Bayley had everyone calm down.

She wanted them to hug it out and they did, and Bayley called them a happy couple. Then Jayne lifted Dolin's arm in celebration, but things quickly took a turn. Jayne hit Dolin with a superkick, knocking her down to the floor. Then she shouted at Dolin as Bayley crawled up on her chair, yelling "It was never about us. It was always about me. She then threw Dolin into the door, and then stomped her face into the door, breaking it in the process. Dolin was sobbing as the camera cut away, and Jayne couldn't have been prouder.

So, Toxic Attraction is now done, and we'll have to see what's next for Jayne.

What did you think of the end of Toxic Attraction? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!