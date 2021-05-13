Bayley Blasts WWE Legends Over Her WrestleMania 37 Segments

✖

Though she didn't wrestle at WrestleMania 37, Bayley popped up multiple times during last month's two-night event in segments involving Hulk Hogan, Titus O'Neil and (eventually) The Bella Twins. But it looks like "The Role Model" still has beef with Nikki and Brie, as she explained on the latest edition of The Bump. She said (h/t Sportskeeda), "You know how many videos that I had to see after WrestleMania of people adding music to that roll? You know how embarrassing that was? You hear those fans boo-ing in the crowd? That's right, that's because it's ridiculous."

"So Bella Twins, this won't be the last time we see each other because you embarrassed me," she continued. "And on one of the hardest weekends of my life, you embarrassed me. And put a little salt in the wound, so I'm not gonna forget that. Bella Twins — yeah I'm calling you both out."

The final segment involving the Bella Twins didn't receive a great reaction from fans, mostly because they were hoping this would be a way for Becky Lynch to make some sort of appearance on the show after having her first child in December. Bayley addressed that in a separate interview with Sportskeeda earlier in the week.

"I think it was wishful thinking and people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt-kicked, I guess. It's not gonna happen because she didn't come back, suckers," Bayley said somewhat in-character. "She's too busy being a mom. I'm sure it'll happen at some time. We both have some time left and we both have a lot of things we want to do. I'm sure she has a list of things she wants to do. The last time I think we were in the ring together may have been when I beat her up with a chair. I'm sure she's ready to get her hands on me and I'll be ready because I've been doing a lot since she's been gone.

"This is consistent Bayley, no time off for me," she continued. "I've been making moves, Becky Lynch. She better start [at the bottom]. I know she 'gave up' her championship, but that doesn't mean she'll return and be right back in that picture. She better start at the very bottom."

Bayley will be in action this Sunday, challenging Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.