Becky Lynch Leads Bloody Assault Against Raw, Ronda Rousey Ahead of WWE Survivor Series

It looks like Becky Lynch shattered her nose on Raw, but she’ll at least get some cool photos out of it.

With Survivor Series only six days away, WWE couldn’t resist an invasion angle on Raw Monday night. The only question was which troupe of SmackDown stars would storm the arena. The answer came when cameras cut to Lynch arm-barring Ronda Rousey into oblivion in the locker room. Lynch then made her way to the ring where she confronted the Raw Women’s team for a Survivor Series series tease. The brief staredown allowed Team SmackDown to slide into the ring to issue a thorough beatdown.

However as the punches flew, Lynch found her face and arms stained with a thick coat of blood. While there are no official reports, it appears that Lynch had her nose broken in the scrum.

Given her role as General in the SmackDown attack, Lynch was bound to strike a few victorious poses. But with blood smeared across her face, the images from Raw may prove to be iconic.

Without the blood, it looked like WWE was all for Lynch getting the last laughs tonight—another notch in her hot streak. But with the blood, Lynch nabbed some of the best visuals in recent WWE history. While it was just an in-ring accident, Lynch’s bloody face was all too reminiscent of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s bloody attempt to outlast the Sharpshooter at WrestleMania 13. Needless to say, it was a cool moment.

Hopefully, Lynch will be able to work around the injury this Sunday but check back to get the latest on the SmackDown champ’s health.