WWE Announces Premiere for Becky Lynch ‘WWE 24’ Documentary

A new documentary focusing on Becky Lynch is headed for the WWE Network in just over one week.
WWE will premiere the new edition of the WWE 24 series focusing on Lynch immediately following next Sunday’s Money In The Bank PPV event. It is scheduled for one hour with the major focus being Lynch’s WrestleMania 35 main event victory.
WWE’s (brief) synopsis is below:
“Witness the rise of ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch from her Irish wrestling days to competing in WrestleMania’s first all-women’s main event!”
The card so far for Money In The Bank, which has the unfortunate luck of going head to head with the series finale of Game of Thrones, is as follows:
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari
- WWE U.S. Championship
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Andrade, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Finn Bálor, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Randy Orton
- Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Natalya, Naomi, and Carmella
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- Steel Cage Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
- Roman Reigns vs. Elias
- WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- WWE Universal Championship
Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair
