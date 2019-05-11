WWE Announces Premiere for Becky Lynch ‘WWE 24’ Documentary

A new documentary focusing on Becky Lynch is headed for the WWE Network in just over one week.

WWE will premiere the new edition of the WWE 24 series focusing on Lynch immediately following next Sunday’s Money In The Bank PPV event. It is scheduled for one hour with the major focus being Lynch’s WrestleMania 35 main event victory.

WWE’s (brief) synopsis is below:

“Witness the rise of ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch from her Irish wrestling days to competing in WrestleMania’s first all-women’s main event!”

The card so far for Money In The Bank, which has the unfortunate luck of going head to head with the series finale of Game of Thrones, is as follows:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Andrade, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Finn Bálor, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Randy Orton

Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Natalya, Naomi, and Carmella

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles

Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

