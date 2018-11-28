SmackDown Women’s Championship Match for TLC Announced on SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair made history at the Evolution pay-per-view when they competed in a the first-ever Last Woman Standing match on the WWE main roster. On Dec. 16 at TLC, they’ll make history again.

SmackDown Live opened this week with Lynch’s return from her concussion and facial injury. The reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion quickly called out Flair for imitating her in her beatdown of Ronda Rousey back at Survivor Series, which Flair was quick to brush off. The two nearly came to blows before being stopped by SmackDown general manager Paige, who announced the two would take part in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view (the first match of its kind involve all women in the history of the promotion) on Dec. 16 in San Jose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But before the segment could wrap, every woman on the SmackDown roster made their way out the ring claiming they weren’t being offered the same opportunity as Lynch and Flair. Paige agreed, and decided to book a battle royale for later that evening where the winner would be added in to make the match a triple threat.

Flair and Lynch first began their feud at SummerSlam when Flair hit Lynch from behind with her Natural Selection finisher to win Carmella’s SmackDown Women’s Championship in a triple threat. Lynch snapped after the match, appearing to turn heel as she beat down her former friend. But over the next few weeks the crowd would become even more receptive to Lynch as she displayed a more outspoken and brash persona. She managed to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte at Hell in a Cell, solidifying herself as the top female star on the Blue Brand.

The feud between the two appeared to be over after Lynch managed to beat Flair at Evolution, and turned her attention to a champion vs. champion match against Rousey at Survivor Series. But that match had to be scrapped weeks prior when Lynch suffered an accidental injury during a brawl on Monday Night Raw when she took a wild punch right to the face from Nia Jax.

While Flair and Lynch don’t appear to be on the same side on television, they have teamed up in an ongoing Twitter feud with Rousey and the other three members of the Four Horsewomen of MMA.

“*Missing from photo: (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir),” Flair wrote on Monday, posting a photo of her attack on Rousey after their Survivor Series match.