Update on Becky Lynch’s Health Ahead of WWE TLC

Despite her broken nose and concussion, you can expect to see Becky Lynch operating at full capacity at WWE’s TLC pay-per-view.

Lynch is booked to defend her SmakDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair an Asuka in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. That setting seems to be ill-fitting for someone coming off a head injury, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that there is no need to worry about Lynch being able to compete.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The three-way women’s title match will be the first women’s TLC match. While some would question putting Lynch in such a match coming off a significant concussion that has kept her out of action for several weeks, in WWE, the rule of thumb is that if you are cleared, you are cleared. The three-way makes sense because it gives them ways out of the finish without having to compromise Lynch or Flair, and without any of the three have to do a job, given that Flair likely first, and later Lynch, is slated for high profile matches early next year with Ronda Rousey,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

TLC will mark Lynch’s first in-ring action since getting legitimately slugged by Nia Jax before Survivor Series. That punch knocked Lynch out of her pay-per-view match with Ronda Rousey and it looks like WWE is happy to postpone that super fight to a later date. As The Observer mentions, Rousey is likely to get main-event matches with both Flair and Lynch in early 2019. Right now consider that speculative as WWE’s women’s division is in a state of flux.

Lynch retaining at TLC is a toss up but Rousey’s TLC title defense against Jax will be successful While Flair and Rousey tore down the house at Survivor Series it seems like WWE is willing to preserve Lynch v.s Rousey for a later date — specifically WrestleMania 35. This means that Flair will get the first crack at Rousey in 2019, likely at the Royal Rumble. However with SmackDown and Raw boundaries to deal with this is becoming a complicated scenario.

Between Rousey, Flair, and Lynch, one of them is seemingly guaranteed to win the Royal Rumble. Maybe this means Lynch loses on December 16, goes on to win the Rumble and chooses Rousey as her WrestleMania date. Maybe Rousey loses her title at TLC due to interference, opening the door for her to win the Rumble and then challenge Lynch at Mania. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess and that’s what is making this so fun.

Without a doubt, WWE is being led by their women’s division. With Roman Reigns out, WWE does have a top star to hand the ball to, but in an act of fate, Lynch, Rousey, Flair, and Jax have provided some juicy drama that promises a slate of highly compelling matches in the near future.